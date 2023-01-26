What's Hot

Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dies At 25

The Detroit Lions confirmed the news, remembering him as a "model teammate and wonderful young man."
Jessie Lemonier played in seven games with the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.
Harry How via Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25, the team confirmed Thursday.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

His cause of death was not disclosed.

Lemonier last played in the NFL in 2021, when he appeared in seven games with the Lions. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer and played in a preseason game before being released during training camp.

According to ESPN, he was drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in November, but signed instead with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child, his agent told ESPN.

Lemonier was an undrafted free agent from Liberty University when he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He appeared in six games with the Chargers.

