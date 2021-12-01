'Jesus Christ Superstar' Actor Arrested For Capitol Riot Gets Sent Up By 'The Late Show'

“The Late Show” on Tuesday resurrected “Jesus Christ Superstar” in a spoof of James D. Beeks, the actor who was arrested last week for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Watch the video below.)

Beeks, who recently played Judas in a national touring production of the musical, was charged with obstruction of Congress and entering a restricted building.

Host Stephen Colbert’s crew used footage from the 1973 “Jesus Christ Superstar” movie with Carl Anderson as Judas, dubbing in tweaks of the play’s titular song: