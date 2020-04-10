'Jesus' Tells Conan He's Keeping His Social Distance This Easter

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled Easter traditions like parades, but Jesus (well, a guy playing him on TV) reassured Conan O’Brien on Thursday that he’s still rising for the occasion. (Watch the video above.)

“I’m still coming back from the dead,” he said on “Conan” in a comedy bit. “I’m just doing it from home.”

The pretend Christ character conceded that he has made other social distancing concessions to shelter in place.

“Instead of the Sermon on the Mount, it’ll be Sermon on the Couch,” he declared.