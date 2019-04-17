People Claim To See Jesus In Flames Engulfing Notre Dame Cathedral

The whole world witnessed the massive fire that destroyed Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, but some people claim they saw something even more amazing: an image of Jesus.
“When I looked at this photo last night, I was really astounded by what I saw,” 38-year-old Lesley Rowan told Scotland’s Daily Record. “When I look at it I see a silhouette of Jesus. I really see a vivid image.”
Rowans said she believed the image was a positive one.
“I feel like it will bring comfort to people in Paris and all over the world at this sad time,” she said.
Others who’ve seen photos of the cathedral are also convinced they see a divine image in the flames.
However, some wondered, if Jesus was there, what message was he sending?
And there were some skeptics....
Although some people find the image inspirational, it may be more of an example of “pareidolia,” than a message from God.
Kang Lee, a psychologist at the University of Toronto who released a study of face peridolia earlier in 2014, told HuffPost that “human brains are uniquely wired to recognize faces, so that even when there’s only a slight suggestion of facial features, the brain automatically interprets it as a face.”