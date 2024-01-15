What's Hot

ReligionChristianityJesus Christ

Bible Expert Reveals Why There's An 'H' In 'Jesus H. Christ'

Plenty of people say it. Few knew why.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jesus H. Christ” has become a common exclamation ― but how did the “H” end up in there?

It’s probably not an abbreviation for a long-lost middle name like Herbie.

Bible expert, scholar, TikToker, podcaster and YouTuber Dan McClellan explains the most likely origin of the “H” in this short explainer spotted by digg:

Support HuffPost

Related

ChristianityJesus Christ
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot