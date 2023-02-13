Eagles fans aren’t the only ones expressing their post-game rage.

A Christian campaign called “He Gets Us” aired two commercials about their favorite dude during the Super Bowl Sunday night. The ads’ reported $20 million price tag, as well as their ties to Hobby Lobby founder and billionaire David Green, among others, is sparking backlash online.

Those behind “He Gets Us” told Christianity Today in March 2022 that they were putting $100 million toward the campaign’s national launch. Yet, the head of the branding firm behind the campaign told the same outlet this month that the campaign plans to spend $1 billion on “He Gets Us” over three years.

The idea behind the campaign is to target millennials and Gen Z “with a carefully crafted, exhaustively researched, and market-tested message about Jesus Christ: He gets us,” per Christianity Today.

But, a search on Twitter shows that users are receiving a completely different message.

“Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Sunday night.

Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

Other Twitter users agreed, while pointing out that the ads’ simplistic messages of kindness are funded by people with not-so-kind agendas. Others compared the commercials to Kendall Jenner’s controversial 2017 Super Bowl Pepsi ad.

This year, a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs $7 million.



The average K-12 public school lunch debt is about $22,600.



To @RevJacquiLewis' point, the cost of that Jesus ad could pay off the lunch debt of 310 schools.



As Christians, we need to walk the walk. This ad isn't walking. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) February 13, 2023

jesus paid for our sins and also $100 million in ad time i guess — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) February 13, 2023

Imagine how much food you could have bought hungry people for the cost of a Super Bowl ad.



Do *that* in Jesus’ name. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) February 13, 2023

It cost $7 million to play a 30 second Ad during the Super Bowl. That’s means they spent $21 million dollars to play 2 ads (30 + 60) about Jesus… Tax the church — mac (@MacDoesIt) February 13, 2023

You know what would be better “branding” for Jesus? Using those 100 million dollars on the priorities of Jesus:



Feed the hungry

Welcome the stranger

Care for the sick

Liberate the oppressed

Love our neighbors



Yes, He gets us.

We don’t seem to get him. https://t.co/x4E1y383nb — Carlos A. Rodríguez (@CarlosHappyNPO) February 11, 2023

Hobby Lobby and other Christian groups paid $100 MILLION for Super Bowl ads rebranding Jesus



These groups also fund anti-women, anti-choice & anti-gay campaigns



They’re trying to make Jesus the mascot for their hate and vagina-policing



Don’t buy their ChristoFascist bullshit — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 13, 2023

Somebody: We have lots of money.

Jesus: You should give it to the poor.

Somebody: What if… we bought a Super Bowl ad?

Jesus: …

Satan: Hoo Ha — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 13, 2023

kind of was hoping that commercial with the black and white photos of people yelling at each and fighting ended up being a commercial for like go daddy or something like that — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 13, 2023

The Jesus ad forgot these images. Did Jesus love these people too?



Because Americans don’t. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U7OSEmyUa5 — MM (@adgirlMM) February 13, 2023

I was waiting for Kendal Jenner to hand Jesus a Pepsi at the end of the commercial — Winston Bonnheim (@WBonnheim) February 13, 2023

The two spots — which aired amid ads for mayo, beer and Ben Affleck’s attempt to indoctrinate more Americans into the cult of Dunkin’ — featured lessons Americans should remember about Jesus during our divisive times.

The first ad featured photos and clips of children deploying acts of goodwill while backed by Patsy Cline’s “If I Could See The World (Through The Eyes of a Child).” It concluded with a line of text that read: “Jesus didn’t want us to act like adults.”

The second spot presumably featured “us” acting like adults with images of people — often of different races — engaged in conflict to emphasize a message of inclusion. This ad ended with the line: “Jesus loved the people we hate.”

Although most of the donors for “He Gets Us” are anonymous, Green — whose craft store Hobby Lobby has denied insurance coverage for contraceptives and tried to control which bathrooms employees can use — has been public about his involvement in bankrolling the campaign. The campaign’s website also says that it is run by Servant Foundation, a Kansas-based nonprofit that claims to be “not ‘left’ or ‘right’ or a political organization of any kind.”

Yet The Lever reported that the Servant Foundation donated more than $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit known for fighting abortion rights and nondiscrimination laws, from 2018 to 2020.

Bob Smietana, a national reporter for Religion News Service, told NPR that the ads are targeted toward those who feel at odds with modern-day Christianity like members of the LGBTQ community, those who lean left politically or those repelled by current scandals of abuse.

“I think spending that much money, again, is a kind of admission on their part that there’s a problem,” Smietana said. “And, you know, there is a problem for organized religion in America. It’s declining, congregations are declining. And these ads, too, are a way to chide their fellow Christians to say, ‘This is what Jesus is like, and maybe we know it, and maybe we’re not acting like Jesus.’”