JetBlue Flight That Led To Hospitalization Of 8 People Under Investigation

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A JetBlue flight is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration after eight passengers were hospitalized Monday due to what the airline called “sudden severe turbulence.”

The flight that took off from Guayaquil, Ecuador, landed safely at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on time at 5:24 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware data, but experienced sudden turbulence mid-air near Jamaica, the airline said.

Advertisement

Those injured included seven passengers and one crew member. Details weren’t released.

The Airbus A320 aircraft “has been taken out of service for inspection,” the airline added.

NTSB confirmed its investigation into Monday’s incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Reuters reported the FAA is also probing the flight.

Turbulence is a common cause of accidents involving air carriers, the NTSB said in a 2021 report.

Last week, a preliminary NTSB report showed that two passengers and two crew members were seriously injured, along with 13 other passengers who sustained minor injuries, after an Aug. 29 Delta Airlines flight from Milan to Atlanta encountered turbulence upon descent. The aircraft “sustained minor damage,” the report added.