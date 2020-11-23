The New York Jets, the NFL’s only winless team, lost again Sunday, but found a new way to be putrid. (See the clip below.)
A roughing the passer penalty by Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd was so late it was comical. Shepherd struck Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after he slid to the turf in surrender and got to his feet.
Play over, right? Not when you’re the Jets.
Shepherd hit Herbert with his chest and knocked him over backward. It wasn’t a hard hit, but that he made contact with the quarterback at all is, as one Twitter user put it, “boneheaded.”
The host Chargers scored three plays later during a closer-than-expected 34-28 victory, For the Win noted. The hapless Jets fell to 0-10.
Fans on social media laughed at the gaffe, and some joked that the Jets were finding new ways to lose for the possible chance to draft top college QB prospect Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.