Jewel Breaks Silence On Kevin Costner Romance Rumors After Photos Emerge

Jewel seems content to keep fans guessing about her rumored relationship with actor Kevin Costner.
The four-time Grammy nominee opened up about a variety of personal topics ― including mental health and motherhood ― in an Elle interview published online Wednesday.
When it came to her “rumored beau,” however, she remained coy.
“He’s a great person,” she said, adding that “the public fascination is intense for sure.”
Though the discussion of Costner ended there, Elle writer Melissa Giannini noted that Jewel was “blushing” while making the remark.
Costner and Jewel were first romantically linked in the media in December, when TMZ published photographs of the pair looking cozy together in the British Virgin Islands.
“The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides,” a source told People at the time. “Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool.”
Reports of the coupling came just months after Costner’s wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the “Yellowstone” star. The split, finalized in February, was both highly contentious and costly.
Jewel, whose full name is Jewel Kilcher, was married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014. She also dated NFL player Charlie Whitehurst for about two years before their relationship fizzled in 2017.