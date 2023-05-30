Jewel Put A Unique Twist On The National Anthem — And The Internet Has Opinions

For some viewers, Jewel’s attempt to put a nontraditional spin on the national anthem this weekend ended on a sour note.

The four-time Grammy nominee appeared in an all-white outfit and cowboy hat as she sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the kickoff for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 race.

True to form, she accompanied herself on an acoustic guitar.

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500



📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Sonically, Jewel’s performance was in line with many of her best-known hits, including “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “Foolish Games.”

But — as is often the case with musicians who make a concerted effort to add, um, creative flourishes to the national anthem — her rendition drew a mixed response on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500,” one person wrote. “People were trying to sing along but couldn’t because of the way she sang it. What a shame.”

Added another: “I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice!”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles stated that Jewel's performance of the national anthem would be “a memorable and moving experience for fans.” Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Others, however, offered praise ― or at least defended Jewel’s choice to break away from a tried-and-true interpretation of the song.

“I thought it was a nice arrangement and fit her style,” one listener tweeted. “Personally, I’ve never really cared for her or her voice, but there has certainly been much worse renditions of our national anthem than this one.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” wrote another. “Had me in tears. Stellar performance!”

Earlier this month, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles stated that Jewel’s take on the national anthem would be “a memorable and moving experience for fans.” Whether all viewers would support his choice of words is questionable, though it’s safe to say it got many of them talking.

