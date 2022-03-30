4Kinship

4Kinship Custom Dye Vintage Cowboy Hat in Fiery Sunset

I hate doing my hair. I’ve gotten very good at my makeup but I’m not good at doing my hair so I tend to go with hats for my hairdos. I love these hats. They’re individually hand-dyed by the founder Amy Denet Deal — she’s actually here at my house right now and we’re snow-dyeing a bunch of them. I have 15 of her hats, she’s awesome.



I like to support Indigenous artists and I try to upcycle vintage clothing to be more sustainable, so almost all my fashion is vintage and upcycled. At Kinship, that’s what Amy specializes in. She comes from the fashion world where so much is disposable and is spending this part of her career reimagining military pieces like parachutes that she dyes and turns into skirts and hats like this one. Her pieces are upcycled and made relevant and new again; it’s really cool.