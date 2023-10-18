Thousands Of Jewish Protesters In Washington Call For Cease-Fire In Israel-Hamas Conflict

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Thousands of demonstrators took part in a Jewish-led protest Wednesday on Capitol Hill to demand a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hundreds of demonstrators also staged a sit-in at the Capitol’s Cannon House Office Building and chanted, “Cease-fire now!”

Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized the efforts, said dozens of rabbis were among the protesters. The activist group is also calling for humanitarian assistance to be allowed to enter the embattled Gaza Strip amid the war.

Demonstrators sit inside the Cannon House Office Building calling for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to be allowed to enter Gaza on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana via Associated Press

More than 100 people were arrested in the Cannon House Office Building, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police told HuffPost. All “will be ticketed and released,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, some demonstrators were seen interrupting a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

The protests follow more than a week of conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. On Oct. 7, an attack by Hamas killed more than a thousand people in Israel. In response, Israel has slain thousands in Gaza and ordered a “complete siege” of the enclave, prompting human rights experts to warn of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian population. Nearly half of the people in Gaza are children.

Capitol Police remove a protester from a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Washington. Stephanie Scarbrough via Associated Press

Author and activist Naomi Klein, who was among those protesting in Washington, said in a statement that the bloodshed must end.

“Since we were children, so many of us have told ourselves that we would not stand by if we were ever witnesses to genocidal violence,” Klein said. “We told ourselves that we would raise our voices. We told ourselves we would put our bodies on the line. We pledged that such horrors would never again happen on our watch.”

She added: “The ‘never again’ of our lifetimes is underway in Gaza right now. And we refuse to stand by and watch.”

On Monday, 49 protesters were arrested at the White House complex amid a Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration calling on President Joe Biden to push for a cease-fire.

