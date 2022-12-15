Biden Orders More Secret JFK Assassination Files Released By National Archives

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a motorcade from the Dallas airport into the city shortly before Kennedy's assassination. Bettmann via Getty Images

Secret government documents related to the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy will be released by the National Archives on Thursday, though not in full as scholars have long hoped.

More than 70 percent of the nearly 16,000 records that had previously been released, but in redacted form, will be uploaded without redactions to the National Archives website, the White House announced.

The documents’ ordered release follows the completion of a review by the National Archives and other executive departments and agencies to determine whether their full release could jeopardize military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or the conduct of foreign relations.

“In the course of their review, agencies have identified a limited number of records containing information for continued postponement of public disclosure,” President Joe Biden, who issued a moratorium on their release last year, said in a statement on Thursday.

“I hereby certify that continued postponement of public disclosure of these records is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm ... [that] outweighs the public interest in disclosure,” he added.

The redacted files will continue to be held until June 30, 2023, pending any additional concerns raised by the National Archives, he said.

The announcement follows repeat postponements of the release of the files, first by former President Donald Trump and then Biden, which critics said violated a 1992 Act that mandated their full release by 2017.

The National Archives had said that it would release the final batch of files on Thursday at the conclusion of Biden’s moratorium. His moratorium stated that the files would be published, pending a security review, on Dec. 15 “except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise.”

Trump similarly withheld the declassification of hundreds of the files in 2017, despite the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act requiring their full, public release that year. The act included an exception should the files’ release harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The act, signed by Bush in 1992, aimed to dismiss conspiracy theories that have long swirled about Kennedy’s death. Congress reasoned that by 2017, 54 years after his assassination, “only in the rarest of cases” would there be any legitimate need to protect the information in the files.

Lee Harvey Oswald is seen following his arrest. Conspiracy theorists have questioned Oswald’s past and what the CIA knew about him before Kennedy’s killing. National Archives - JFK via Getty Images

Advertisement

Researchers and historians have argued that releasing the files is a matter of public importance and that it could help eliminate or minimize conspiracy theories, including of a government cover-up and whether Lee Harvey Oswald was in fact the one, and only one, who fatally shot Kennedy. Oswald was shortly after killed by Jack Ruby, a mob-connected nightclub owner.

An investigation by the so-called Warren Commission, which was established in 1963 to investigate Kennedy’s death, concluded that Oswald acted alone in the shooting, though a later investigation by the House Select Committee on Assassinations found “high probability that two gunmen fired at President Kennedy.”