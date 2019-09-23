Jharrel Jerome Makes History As First Afro-Latino To Win Emmy For Acting

Jharrel Jerome made history Sunday night with his Emmy win for playing Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix show “When They See Us.”

Jerome received the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work playing one of the so-called Exonerated Five, a group of Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman jogging in New York City’s Central Park in 1989.

With his win, the 21-year-old became the first Afro-Latino to win an acting Emmy.

In his speech, Jerome honored his “beautiful mother,” whom he brought to the ceremony, and DuVernay. He then named each of the five exonerated men, who were also in attendance Sunday night and who had spent years behind bars. Their convictions were vacated in 2002.

Backstage, a reporter from Remezcla asked Jerome: “What does it mean that you’re the first Afro-Latino to win an acting Emmy award and why do you think we haven’t seen more?”

“That’s a loaded question,” said Jerome, who identifies as Afro-Latino and Dominican American. “But it’s an honor, it’s a blessing, and I hope this is a step forward for Dominicans, for Latinos, for Afro-Latinos. It’s about time we are here.”

Jerome, who grew up in the Bronx, also became the youngest ever to win in his acting category. He was reportedly the only Latinx winner on Sunday evening.

The Television Academy, which produces the Emmy Awards, and Jerome did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The #Emmys crowd reacts to Jharrel Jerome's win for best actor in a limited series or movie for #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/nAKOeMzLKN pic.twitter.com/REQskbg27m — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

Actor Billy Porter joined Jerome in breaking barriers on Sunday, becoming the first openly gay Black man to win as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, for his role in the FX series “Pose.”

Backstage, Jerome was also asked about the academy often giving awards to stories about Black people’s struggles rather than their joys. Of the Exonerated Five, Wise ― whom Jerome called “King Korey Wise” in his acceptance speech ― spent the most time in prison.

“Unfortunately, I think our strongest stories are the stories of pain considering that’s what we go through on a daily basis. It is unfortunate that comedies or light pieces of work aren’t as praised and aren’t sent to the award season,” Jerome said. “The truth is our pain needs to be told. So if it has to be for the next 20 years where we are just painfully telling our stories until we can move on, then I guess it has to be.”

Jharrel Jerome and Korey Wise are the undisputed stars of the Netflix afterparty dance floor pic.twitter.com/DFs8ab6Gdh — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 23, 2019