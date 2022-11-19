Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Celebrate Their Baby Boy's Arrival With Sweet Photos

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed a sweet baby boy together.

The longtime couple announced their son’s birth on Instagram Friday. The newborn, named Noah Hasani, arrived on Nov. 8.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” Aiko wrote in the post’s caption. “My baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Advertisement

The singer shared a slideshow of photos capturing moments before and after the baby’s arrival. In the last photo, Aiko can be seen snuggling next to Noah.

Aiko is also mom to her 14-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan Browner.

Big Sean also celebrated Noah’s arrival with a series of photos he posted on Instagram. In one photo, the Detroit rapper can be seen sharing a skin-to-skin moment with the baby.

“Any and everything for you, Son,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now parents to a baby boy named Noah Hasani. He was born on Nov. 8. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

The couple made their relationship public in 2016, following years of rumors that they were romantically involved. In July, they posted photos on Instagram of them posing together for a nude maternity shoot.