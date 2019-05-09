Wild 'Jihad' Warning Tied To James Comey Scuttles California School Fundraiser

A crackpot conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon followers linking a tweet from former FBI director James Comey to an imagined warning about an imagined Jihadi attack triggered the shutdown of a school fundraiser in a small Northern California town.

“In the current political and social climate, schools and communities must take into consideration matters never before imagined,” organizers said in a statement scuttling the Blue Marble Jubilee by the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation. They canceled the event “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement noted.

Conspiracy theorists on Twitter raised the possibility of a terror attack the day after Comey posted a humorous tweet last month listing the “five jobs I’ve had,” one of countless similar tweets by myriad users that are part of an ongoing Twitter gimmick.

QAnon followers noted that the first letters of “jobs” and “I’ve” added to “had” spells “Jihad.” That led to the theory that “5 Jihads” would targeting the foundation’s gathering because the first letters of each of Comey’s five jobs GVCSF ― happen to be the acronym for the group. The FF in the conspiracy tweets means “false flag” in QAnon code, meaning Comey’s tweet is not what it appears to be.

#FiveJobsIveHad 1. Grocery store clerk

2. Vocal soloist for church weddings

3. Chemist

4. Strike-replacement high school teacher

5. FBI Director, interrupted — James Comey (@Comey) April 27, 2019

Joe, have you seen this possible decode of Comey's latest 'bizarre' tweet? It's possibly a coded FF message - and the possible "target" is a big school/family event at a Nevada fairgrounds.

The date is around the time these things will be breaking also.🤔😐 pic.twitter.com/D4H00X0zAA — Top Blog Sites (@TopInfoBlogs) April 29, 2019

Grass Valley and county investigators found no threat to the event after the tweets surfaced. But the tweets went viral (though many comments mocked the forced connections, with one suggesting, “Put down the cocaine”), and concerned emails to the school skyrocketed.

Charter foundation president Wendy Willoughby called the theory “nutty,” and told The Sacramento Bee that canceling the event left her “heartbroken.”

The event to raise funds for the organization’s downtown elementary school was planned for this coming Saturday in the town of 13,000 nestled in the Sierra foothills about an hour northeast of Sacramento.

The fallout from the tweets left little choice but to cancel the event, Willoughby told the Bee. The crazy tweets left some people wondering if the charter organization was legitimate, while others who “follow this madness ... were concerned,” she said.

In “today’s world, based on recent events, regardless if it is debunked” an unhinged conspiracy theory “mobilizes unstable people to take action,” Willoughby added.

One of the conspiracy theorists tweeted that he wasn’t sorry the event was canceled because “Comey’s Twitter account is definitely being used to transmit coded messages.”

1. I don't give a damn about the trolls attacking us for invoking the cancelation of this event, even if it was a false positive. Comey's Twitter account is definitely being used to transmit coded messages to activate cells. HW funeral, Notre Dame, etc. https://t.co/wosLw6gHay — Joe M (@StormIsUponUs) May 3, 2019

Mike Rothschild, a California-based researcher of conspiracy theories, told the Bee that the Jihad notion was “so incredibly poorly conceived, it’s a wonder anyone believes it.”