Ex-NYT Editor Jill Abramson Defends Herself Against Plagiarism Claims

In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson defended herself against accusations of plagiarism in her new book, Merchants of Truth: Inside the News Revolution.

Speaking to host Martha MacCallum, Abramson denied plagiarism allegations made just an hour earlier in a Twitter thread from Vice News correspondent Michael Moynihan.

“All I can tell you is I certainly didn’t plagiarize in my book,” Abramson said, adding that she had not yet read Moynihan’s allegations about the three chapters she wrote about Vice.

The half-dozen examples he shared ― and he says there are more ― show how similar some paragraphs from her book were to other published works, including those in the Columbia Journalism Review, Time Out and The New Yorker.

The following examples from the final book—not the galley—are only from the Vice chapters (I didn’t check the others). So let’s begin...Here is Abramson on Gavin McInnes (whom she interviewed) and the Ryerson Review of Journalism https://t.co/hx0XcyZ89k pic.twitter.com/qroN59gyVk — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

This passage, on former Vice News editor Jason Mojica, is lifted from a 2010 Time Out magazine piece, with small modifications: https://t.co/csNoONZQhX pic.twitter.com/aiQzwKEStl — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

Writer Ian Frisch also posted a series of tweets Wednesday alleging Abramson lifted his reporting without crediting him six times in her new book. He included screenshots of several excerpts in which he claimed Abramson had used his work without giving him proper credit.

“I have articles to write and a book coming out in three weeks, so I have bigger shit to worry about,” Frisch tweeted. “But shame on you, Jill. Shame on you.”

Speaking on Fox, Abramson said that “there are 70 pages of footnotes showing where I got the information” and that some Vice employees may merely be upset that she wrote critically of the news outlet.

On Wednesday night, Abramson posted several tweets saying the allegations against her reflect “unhappiness with what I consider a balanced portrayal.”

“I endeavored to accurately and properly give attribution to the hundreds of sources that were part of my research,” she tweeted.

I take seriously the issues raised and will review the passages in question — Jill Abramson (@JillAbramson) February 7, 2019

“I take seriously the issues raised and will review the passages in question,” she wrote.

HuffPost has not yet independently reviewed the passages Moynihan compared.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Merchants of Truth, released a statement saying Abramson’s book was “exhaustively researched and meticulously sourced.”

Statement from Simon & Schuster on Jill Abramson's book: "If upon further examination changes or attributions are deemed necessary we stand ready to work with the author in making those revisions." pic.twitter.com/uHnERiyA43 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 7, 2019

“If upon further examination changes or attributions are deemed necessary we stand ready to work with the author in making those revisions,” the statement said.