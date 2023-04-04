LSU Star Angel Reese Slams Jill Biden's Plan To Also Invite Iowa To White House

“A JOKE,” tweeted Reese, who was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after guiding LSU to a 102-85 victory over Iowa in the women’s basketball final. (She also caused a stir by mimicking Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s “you can’t see me” gesture as the game ended.)

The first lady watched the game from the stands in Dallas and apparently was so moved by what she saw, she’s pushing her husband, President Joe Biden, to reach out to Iowa as well.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” Jill Biden said.

Many shared Reese’s disappointment with the first lady’s awkward attempt at goodwill.

“No Ma’am!” former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin wrote. “When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team.”

“Whiteness is a helluva drug!” BET host and former HuffPost Live host Marc Lamont Hill wrote.

Reese also got a shoutout of support from ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.

Check out reactions here:

If Iowa had won, you think the Bidens would be inviting LSU? Of course not… Whiteness is a helluva drug! https://t.co/6GQV8ZDnGl — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 4, 2023

No Ma’am!



When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team.



Black women are the most loyal constituency of the Democratic Party. The White House needs to walk this back as soon as possible.https://t.co/0dqZ2NVShm — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 4, 2023

Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel. https://t.co/xqs2cs9Zr9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 4, 2023

Jill Biden Wants to Invite Caitlin Clark and Iowa to White House to Celebrate LSU Championship; This is Quite Possibly The Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Heard, and The First Lady Should Really Think At Why This Even Came Out of Her Mouth (Video) https://t.co/at1ltLJUyR pic.twitter.com/uNPKhUqLJk — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 3, 2023

Yes. And she's amazing and should be celebrated. At another event. Not when the winners come to the WH. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 4, 2023

It wen’t from ‘All Lives Matter,’ to now, ‘All Lives Win!’ — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) April 3, 2023

Very respectfully, No.



.@LSUwbkb earned this singular privilege by winning, and they should get the same privilege that every team before them has received.#GeauxTigers #MarchMadness https://t.co/eQfytvulsP — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) April 3, 2023