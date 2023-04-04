What's Hot

LSU Star Angel Reese Slams Jill Biden's Plan To Also Invite Iowa To White House

The NCAA champion's take was echoed by many as the first lady sought to invite the losing team as well.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

First lady Jill Biden’s hope to invite losing team Iowa along with NCAA champion LSU to the White House got dunked on by LSU star Angel Reese.

“A JOKE,” tweeted Reese, who was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after guiding LSU to a 102-85 victory over Iowa in the women’s basketball final. (She also caused a stir by mimicking Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s “you can’t see me” gesture as the game ended.)

The first lady watched the game from the stands in Dallas and apparently was so moved by what she saw, she’s pushing her husband, President Joe Biden, to reach out to Iowa as well.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” Jill Biden said.

Many shared Reese’s disappointment with the first lady’s awkward attempt at goodwill.

“No Ma’am!” former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin wrote. “When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team.”

“Whiteness is a helluva drug!” BET host and former HuffPost Live host Marc Lamont Hill wrote.

Reese also got a shoutout of support from ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.

Check out reactions here:

