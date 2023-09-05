What's Hot

PoliticsCOVID-19Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently.
AP
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 2: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Florida on September 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. The President and the first lady will be in Florida to tour storm-damaged communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 2: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Florida on September 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. The President and the first lady will be in Florida to tour storm-damaged communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
Anna Rose Layden via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot