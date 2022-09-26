HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It’s easy to get the sense that outfit repeating is an act only reserved for the general population. So when someone as notable as first lady Dr. Jill Biden is seen wearing the same dress on multiple occasions, you have to assume that there’s some sartorial magic going on.

The frock, which Biden first wore back in March on a return trip from Delaware, and then earlier this month on the South Lawn of the White House before another trip, is delightfully dubbed the Thea dress. It’s a creation of Tanya Taylor, an independent New York City-based fashion label that specializes in artfully printed fabrics, modern designs and inclusive sizing on many styles.

The dress boasts a brocade floral print that has been skillfully hand-printed. Its best feature, however, may just be that the Thea is the perfect transitional dress for fall.