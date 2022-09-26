Shopping
FashionPlus-SizeJill Bidendresses

The Perfect Fall Floral Dress That Jill Biden Can’t Stop Wearing

The first lady has been spotted twice in this chic and comfortable Tanya Taylor dress, which is available in sizes XS through 3X.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

First lady Dr. Jill Biden, wearing the <a href="https://walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022." target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Thea dress</a>, walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Getty Images, Tanya Taylor
First lady Dr. Jill Biden, wearing the Thea dress, walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It’s easy to get the sense that outfit repeating is an act only reserved for the general population. So when someone as notable as first lady Dr. Jill Biden is seen wearing the same dress on multiple occasions, you have to assume that there’s some sartorial magic going on.

The frock, which Biden first wore back in March on a return trip from Delaware, and then earlier this month on the South Lawn of the White House before another trip, is delightfully dubbed the Thea dress. It’s a creation of Tanya Taylor, an independent New York City-based fashion label that specializes in artfully printed fabrics, modern designs and inclusive sizing on many styles.

The dress boasts a brocade floral print that has been skillfully hand-printed. Its best feature, however, may just be that the Thea is the perfect transitional dress for fall.

$495 at Tanya Taylor

For those awkward seasonal shifts when the weather can’t decide if it wants to be mild, hot or blustery, the Thea’s soft-stretch fabric, slouchy turtleneck and mid-length cut successfully give this garment all the versatility needed to suit all three weather types. As Biden demonstrated, you can easily pair this dress with boots or wedges, along with an endless array of accessories.

Also available in a deep red shade, the Thea dress comes in sizes XS-3X so more body types can appreciate the feminine and figure-grazing fit.

Whether you’re a political figure or not, you can grab this dress for yourself and keep it on rotation. And if even you don’t wear it all year round, you’ll definitely wear it more than twice.

