Jill Biden Intercepts Heckler As He Approaches Joe Biden At New Hampshire Rally

Jill Biden appears to have a new role on husband Joe Biden’s presidential campaign: bouncer.

The longtime educator intercepted a heckler who was approaching her husband as he spoke at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Video from the event shows a man dressed in black walking toward the former vice president and appearing to record the situation on his cellphone.

“We want Joe!” the crowd chanted as the heckler made his way toward the lectern where the Democratic presidential hopeful was standing. It’s unclear from audio of the event what the man was shouting.

As the heckler closed in, Jill Biden calmly walked over and escorted him out of the room, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

“I guess he’s going to follow me to South Carolina,” Biden can be heard telling the rallygoers.

WATCH: Jill Biden Intercepts Heckler Who Rushed Former VP Joe Biden at Rally https://t.co/pS2eynPFif pic.twitter.com/LH7ohcNsuB — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) February 11, 2020

When a reporter asked her about the confrontation later that night, Jill Biden reportedly stated simply that she’s “a good Philly girl.”

“You can take the girl out of Philly...” she later tweeted about the incident.

During an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Biden said his wife told him after the Manchester rally that she was concerned the heckler had a gun.

“I mean, what are you doing?” Biden said, demonstrating his disbelief that she would approach the stranger. “I’ll tell you what: I married way up, man.”

“I’m a good Philly girl,” she says when asked by a reporter about this pic.twitter.com/FFNxY5xk79 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) February 11, 2020