Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit To National Guard Troops — With Cookies

In the latest sign that it’s a brand new era at the White House, First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit Friday to National Guard troops stationed at the U.S. Capitol, and passed out baskets of chocolate chip cookies.

“I wanted to come to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe,” the masked first lady told troops mobilized to the site in the wake of Donald Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol.

“I know that you left your home states,” she added, noting that the Bidens’ late son, Beau, had served in the Natioanl Guard, including in Iraq. “I’m a National Guard mom. Thanks you from President Biden and from the entire Biden family. I truly appreciate all that you do.”

Biden made the visit the day after hundreds of troops were forced to move from buildings on Capitol Hill to the Washington parking garage for their rest breaks. The garage smelled like exhaust and gasoline, had few bathrooms, limited internet service and few electrical outlets, and was crowded and uncomfortable, according to Politico, which first reported the news.

While Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) vented on Twitter about the situation, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, took action. She made some insistent phone calls and the troops were moved out of the garage within hours.

Unreal. I can’t believe that the same brave servicemembers we’ve been asking to protect our Capitol and our Constitution these last two weeks would be unceremoniously ordered to vacate the building. I am demanding answers ASAP. They can use my office. https://t.co/GlSSx9nqXo — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

I meant ASAP when I said it. Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I’ll keep checking to make sure they are. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

Update: Just received text from Guard Commander: the last Guardsmen will clear the garage by 2330 tonight. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

Update: Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, the first lady visited Whitman-Walker Health, a nonprofit health center that specializes in LGBTQ and HIV care, in downtown Washington.