Jill Biden's Outfit Prompts Deluge Of Sexist Jokes On Twitter

First lady Jill Biden was photographed exiting Air Force One Thursday wearing an outfit that brought the ugly out of Twitter.



Biden was wearing a black skirt, booties and a pair of tights with a pattern that resembled fishnet stockings.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Jill Biden deplanes at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 1 after a trip to California.

The photos prompted some Twitter users to hurl sexist and ageist jokes at the 69-year-old educator. Numerous tweets called her names like “hag,” “hooker” and “trash.”

Good Lord, she looks like Madonna's grandmother 🤦🏾‍♂️

https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 4, 2021

Jill Biden would appreciate if people stopped retweeting this picture of her trashy outfit pic.twitter.com/Z975OU8ebl — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 5, 2021

For an additional $29.99 Jill Biden could have accessorized her Halloween costume with the optional broom. pic.twitter.com/E5PyaMnUah — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 4, 2021

Other Twitter users quickly came to Biden’s defense, complimenting her outfit and stressing that women should be free to wear whatever they want. Some also pointed out the absurdity of the outcry.

Raise your hand if you think @FLOTUS is rocking these fishnets. pic.twitter.com/7EwHJoLd8A — Beki 🇺🇸 (@Daksthetruth) April 5, 2021

It’s Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden to you, and she can wear what she wants. pic.twitter.com/qSzOyHLRPf — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) April 4, 2021

is this really what people are so upset about? https://t.co/OWWlh0Jz0F — aguywhotweets (@aguywhotweets1) April 5, 2021

The easiest way to show how backwards you are is to say a woman looks “too old” for an outfit. A woman can wear what a woman wants at any age. Jill Biden looks great. https://t.co/tR40kF4uer — Sandy Blue (@sandybluenv) April 5, 2021

They are tights... I know from experience that fishnets tear easily. I'm going to step up my game to be more like Dr. Biden. https://t.co/QVkNKVcqT9 — 🌊PersisterSister@🏡 #BuildBackBetter🇺🇲 (@PersisterCrone) April 5, 2021

is this really what people are so upset about? https://t.co/OWWlh0Jz0F — aguywhotweets (@aguywhotweets1) April 5, 2021

Fishnet tights are in style for spring 2021 and our loving, intelligent, compassionate @FLOTUS looks beautiful and fashionable. pic.twitter.com/lsEAUJfmQn — @297_Aruba_Lover (@297_ArubaLover) April 5, 2021

Honestly, if you're more offended by FLOTUS wearing fishnets than the (former) President mocking disabled people then you are the problem. #JillBiden #flotus pic.twitter.com/JHuKIDPr08 — The Dressmaker (@TDressmaker) April 4, 2021

At Least FLOTUS Wasn't Wearing A 'I Really Don't Care Do You" Jacket. https://t.co/94j3wmPfKK — BlackMountain (@DBlack_Mountain) April 5, 2021

Controversy surrounding first ladies’ choice in attire is nothing new. Frances Folsom Cleveland — who was just 21 when she married Grover Cleveland at the White House in 1886 — had a penchant for dresses that showed off her bare neck, shoulders and arms, according to Time magazine. This fashion preference spurred the Women’s Christian Temperance Union to issue a petition asking her to stop wearing the dresses, but she continued to wear them anyway.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia step off Air Force One August 16, 2009, upon arrival at Grand Canyon National Park Airport in Arizona.

More recently, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump have also been criticized for their outfits — but for completely different reasons.

In 2009, Obama caused an uproar when she wore shorts deemed too short and inappropriate during a family trip to the Grand Canyon, per Today.

Trump, on the other hand, was criticized for wearing stiletto heels during a visit Hurricane Harvey-stricken Houston, Texas, in 2017 — a look many felt did not translate to “I’m here to help.” In 2018, she spurred outrage after famously donning a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?,” when visiting immigrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images First lady Melania Trump goes on a safari with Nelly Palmeris (R), Park Manager, at the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Oct. 5, 2018.

Trump also upset many when she wore an ensemble that was a nod to colonialism during a trip to Kenya in 2018. Her outfit included a white pith helmet, once preferred by Europeans in African colonies and elsewhere.