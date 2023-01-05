What's Hot

Jill Biden mohs surgery

First Lady Jill Biden To Have Lesion Removed Above Eye

“In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said.
Nick Visser

First lady Jill Biden will have a small lesion removed from above her eye after doctors discovered it during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said Wednesday.

“In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement. “The First Lady will undergo a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue.”

Jill Biden is scheduled to be treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 11.

An update on her condition will be released after the procedure.

