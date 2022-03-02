Shopping

Jill Biden Wore This Sunflower Face Mask To Show Her Support For Ukraine

Here's where you can find similar masks that depict Ukraine's national flower.

Jill Biden wears a sunflower mask, the national flower of Ukraine, in support for the Ukrainian people, during an event celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House February 28, 2022, in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
At a White House event on Monday to celebrate the final day of Black History Month, Jill Biden wore a cream-colored face mask featuring an embroidered sunflower design on the side. White House officials said the first lady’s mask choice was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the war that began Feb. 24.

The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian invasion after a clip was shared of a Ukrainian woman reportedly telling Russian soldiers to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that when they died on Ukrainian land, sunflowers would grow.

To show your support for the Ukrainian resistance no matter where you are, see below for a list of sunflower adorned masks similar to Jill Biden’s.

1
AnnamHandicraft at Etsy
A beautiful hand-embroidered linen mask
This comfortable and washable face mask is made from high-quality linen fabric and features a highly detailed hand-embroidered sunflower cluster. It can be custom made in both cream and black by a small woman-owned business in Fountain Valley, California.
Get it from AnnamHandicraft at Etsy for $12.
2
MadeWithLoveByCherry at Etsy
A customizable organic linen face mask
Available in 11 different colors like hunter green, lilac and navy, this hand-embroidered mask comes in three different patterns and is made using organic linen and cotton. The soft elastic ear loops are adjustable and the mask is machine-washable.
Get it from MadeWithLoveByCherry at Etsy for $15.99.
3
FulfillingLifeGifts at Etsy
A triple-layered breathable face mask
This triple-layered mask is made from high-quality linen and features a simple and delicate flower design, hand-embroidered by the seller. It's available in four different sizes for a fully customized fit and has adjustable no-pressure elastic ear loops.
Get it from FulfillingLifeGifts at Etsy for $10.29+.
A variety pack of floral printed masks

14 Celebrity-Favorite Face Masks From MaskC

