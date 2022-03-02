Jill Biden Wore This Sunflower Face Mask To Show Her Support For Ukraine

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Jill Biden wears a sunflower mask, the national flower of Ukraine, in support for the Ukrainian people, during an event celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House February 28, 2022, in Washington, DC.

At a White House event on Monday to celebrate the final day of Black History Month, Jill Biden wore a cream-colored face mask featuring an embroidered sunflower design on the side. White House officials said the first lady’s mask choice was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the war that began Feb. 24.

The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian invasion after a clip was shared of a Ukrainian woman reportedly telling Russian soldiers to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that when they died on Ukrainian land, sunflowers would grow.

