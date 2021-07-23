Jill Biden’s 'United' Message To U.S. Olympians: We Are More Than Our Political Parties

First lady Jill Biden sent a proud message of support for U.S. athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

In an open letter published by NBC News, Biden wrote that “your entire nation is cheering you on — and we are so grateful for what you’ve given us.”

“In these moments, we are more than our cities or states or backgrounds. We are more than our jobs or our political parties. We are united. We are all, first and foremost, Team USA,” she added.

Biden said the athletes “bring us together in a way that little else can.”

“You remind us that with dedication, hard work, courage and teamwork, incredible things are possible,” she continued. “What a gift you give. What an honor it is to watch you soar.”

“So, thank you for your hard work. Thank you for the tears and sweat that you’ve given to be here today. Thank you for representing our nation to the world,” said Biden. “Go Team USA!”

Dear @TeamUSA, your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats. https://t.co/5TPTxQlU2u — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 23, 2021

Biden is leading the U.S. delegation in Tokyo for her first solo international trip as first lady. She has met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and met virtually with American Olympians.