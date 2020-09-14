Jill Biden's Boots Send A Clear Message To Voters

These boots were made for talking ― and their message is loud and clear.
2020 has seen no shortage of “vote” merch, whether it’s Michelle Obama’s necklace at the Democratic National Convention, sprawled across T-shirts, bags and face masks, or, in this case, at the polls themselves.
Joe and Jill Biden voted early in Delaware’s primary election in New Castle on Monday, and the former second lady’s Stuart Weitzman boots were adorned with a message in big, unmistakable block lettering:
The boots are still available for purchase (for now) from a limited-edition run of just 100 pairs. At $695, they’re not exactly the most cost-effective way to voice your stance, but 100% of net profits go to the nonprofit I am a voter.
It’s essentially the opposite of, uh, not caring.