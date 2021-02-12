Jill Biden Decks Out White House Lawn In Big Hearts: 'I Just Wanted Some Joy'

First lady Jill Biden added some sweetness to the White House’s North Lawn for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, President Joe Biden, the couple’s two dogs, Champ and Major, and FLOTUS herself headed outside with coffee in tow to admire the first lady’s festive decorations that were installed overnight as a surprise, ABC News reports.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Heart-shaped signs with Valentine messages on the North Lawn of the White House on Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The heart-shaped adornments are reminiscent of Sweethearts candies or “conversation hearts,” the popular Valentine’s Day standard that boasts flirty messages like “Cutie Pie,” “Kiss Me” and “True Love.”

The first lady’s heart decorations, however, display words such as “Unity,” “Healing,” “Love” and “Strength.”

“I just wanted some joy,” she told a reporter who asked about the inspiration for her Valentine’s Day installment. “With the pandemic, just, everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

“As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family,” a spokesperson for Jill Biden said in a statement.

“Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays,” the spokesperson continued. “Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Jill Biden’s Valentine to Americans was installed overnight as a surprise.

While the first couple chatted with reporters Friday morning, the president said Valentine’s Day is his wife’s “favorite day.” He then shared a favorite Valentine’s Day memory in which Jill Biden posted hearts all over the windows of his office while he was vice president.

Asked how he would extend that “love story” to the American people while many are dealing with ongoing struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “tell them there is hope. You just have to stay strong.”