Jill Biden’s White House Holiday Decorations Are Refreshingly Not Terrifying

Gather round, ye children, because Jill Biden has gifted us with a Christmas miracle.

The first lady unveiled her first White House holiday decorations on Monday, and unlike her predecessor Melania Trump, there wasn’t a blood-red tree or gothic canopy of thin, bone-white twigs anywhere in sight.

Christmas trees in the State Dining Room are decorated with snapshots of U.S. presidents and their families. Jonathan Ernst via Reuters

Clearly, Biden seems to give a fuck about whether or not Santa would go into cardiac arrest upon entering her home.

Her decidedly less Grinch-like theme for the 2021 holiday is “Gifts From the Heart.”

The Cross Hall of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Biden was inspired by the people she met while campaigning for her husband as well as by the front-line workers who have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reports.

The official White House Christmas Tree stands in the Blue Room. Alex Wong via Getty Images

“The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” she wrote in a commemorative guidebook.

“These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the gifts from the heart.”

A Marine White House military band plays Christmas music at the East Wing entrance of the White House during a press preview of the holiday decorations. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Visual representations of the theme include a 350-pound gingerbread village complete with a mini-White House that also includes a grocery store, firehouse, post office, warehouse and gas station — a nod to workers who played essential roles during the pandemic.

The official 2021 Gingerbread White House is displayed in the State Dining Room. Alex Wong via Getty Images

The State Dining Room boasted photos of past first families, according to the AP.

Photos of the Obamas and Bidens can be seen in ornaments hung from Christmas trees in the State Dining Room. Jonathan Ernst via Reuters

Another ornament featuring a photo of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Jonathan Ernst via Reuters

The White House was transformed into a winter wonderland with 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments. The decorations were made possible with the help of over 100 volunteers, the AP reports.

Holiday decorations in the China Room of the White House. Alex Wong via Getty Images

Given Biden’s background in education, a second-grade class from Walford, Maryland, got to help the first lady reveal her decked halls on Monday while she read from her children’s book, “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.”

Biden reads to students from Malcolm Elementary School during the unveiling of the holiday decorations Monday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

