Jill Biden’s White House Holiday Decorations Are Refreshingly Not Terrifying

Gather round, ye children, because Jill Biden has gifted us with a Christmas miracle.
The first lady unveiled her first White House holiday decorations on Monday, and unlike her predecessor Melania Trump, there wasn’t a blood-red tree or gothic canopy of thin, bone-white twigs anywhere in sight.
Clearly, Biden seems to give a fuck about whether or not Santa would go into cardiac arrest upon entering her home.
Her decidedly less Grinch-like theme for the 2021 holiday is “Gifts From the Heart.”
Biden was inspired by the people she met while campaigning for her husband as well as by the front-line workers who have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reports.
“The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” she wrote in a commemorative guidebook.
“These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the gifts from the heart.”
Visual representations of the theme include a 350-pound gingerbread village complete with a mini-White House that also includes a grocery store, firehouse, post office, warehouse and gas station — a nod to workers who played essential roles during the pandemic.
The State Dining Room boasted photos of past first families, according to the AP.
The White House was transformed into a winter wonderland with 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments. The decorations were made possible with the help of over 100 volunteers, the AP reports.
Given Biden’s background in education, a second-grade class from Walford, Maryland, got to help the first lady reveal her decked halls on Monday while she read from her children’s book, “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.”
And although all of this is very nice, people on Twitter couldn’t help but be naughty and ask Biden if she was willing to fix another one of Trump’s aesthetic missteps: