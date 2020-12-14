Jill Biden Shares Note On Women Not Being 'Diminished' After Condescending WSJ Op-Ed

Future first lady Jill Biden has a message for the world ― and probably most specifically Wall Street Journal columnist Joseph Epstein.

Biden on Sunday tweeted a simple and effective response to Epstein’s op-ed, published on Friday, that criticized her for using the title “Dr.” Biden holds a doctorate degree in education.

“Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished,” she wrote in her tweet.