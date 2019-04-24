Pennsylvania Woman Killed After Falling Into Meat Grinder

A Pennsylvania woman is dead after she got caught in a meat grinder at a processing plant near Muncy Township.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said 35-year-old Jill Greninger died just before noon on Monday, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Kiessling said Greninger had been standing on a set of stairs that was on wheels, but since no one witnessed the accident it is unknown whether she fell in or was pulled into the very large commercial meat grinder she was operating.

“We don’t know if she fell in or was pulled in as she was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground,” Kiessling told the paper.

Greninger’s body was discovered after another employee heard a noise, found her in the grinder and called for help.

Keissling told ABC News that the person who found the woman “heard a noise and went to check on her and found her in the machine. He put the power down and called 911.”

Firefighters spent about 45 minutes disassembling the grinder in order to recover Greninger’s remains.

“This is just a tragedy,” Kiessling said. “She died inside the moving parts of the machine.”

Greninger’s employer, Economy Locker Storage, has specialized in “wholesale meat processing and distribution needs” since 1905, according to the company’s website.