'I Think He's Toast': Watergate Prosecutor Says Trump Case Is Now 'So Strong'

Jill Wine-Banks, who was a prosecutor in the Watergate scandal that took down President Richard M. Nixon, predicted that Donald Trump was about to face the music himself in the classified documents scandal now at the heart of a federal investigation.

“The case is so strong. You cannot imagine his getting away with this,” she said on MSNBC on Sunday. “I’m wearing a toast pin today because I think he’s toast.”

Wine-Banks spoke amid reports the federal grand jury in the case is expected to meet again this week for the first time in a month, days after reports that federal investigators obtained audio of the former president admitting he had classified documents in his possession.

He also reportedly acknowledged in the recording that those documents had not been declassified.

Wine-Banks said she believes the grand jury had already heard this recording ― and predicted that it would be very damaging for Trump.

“There’s nothing as compelling as hearing a defendant in a criminal case say words that show his criminality,” she said. “And these words certainly show that he knew that he hadn’t declassified documents that he still retained.”

She said Trump’s only real play would be the claim he was lying on the tape ― but said that probably wouldn’t fly given all the other evidence against the former president.

