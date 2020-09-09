Jillian Michaels Caught COVID-19 And Warns People To Avoid Gyms

She continued: “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick. But, not everyone is that lucky, as we know. And all I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.

“And I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it.”