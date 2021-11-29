Jillian Michaels Announces Engagement To Girlfriend DeShanna Marie Minuto

“Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone,” she said. “But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall asleep.”

“It’s easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that’s when the truth reveals itself,” she continued. “And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine.”

Much of the early buzz on the engagement has focused on Michaels’ impressive taste in jewelry. In the photos accompanying the announcement, Minuto is sporting a custom-designed, 7-carat emerald cut diamond ring that features two single-carat diamonds on each side.

Michaels was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades, with whom she shares daughter Lukensia, 11, and son Phoenix, 9. The couple split in 2018.

News of the engagement follows a challenging period for Michaels. In September of last year, she revealed she’d contracted COVID-19 after she “let my guard down for an hour,” and urged followers to avoid gyms.

Just months before that, she was hit with backlash after making a series of questionable remarks about Lizzo’s weight in an interview with BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” Twitter series.