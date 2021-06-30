POLITICS

CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Donald Trump whether he would apologize for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol on Wednesday, but only ended up getting booed by the former president’s followers.

Trump was in Weslaco, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R), to presumably discuss border issues (but really just to foment more falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election being stolen) when Acosta asked the question.

Since the House had just voted to form a select committee to investigate the ﻿attack, Acosta’s question was relevant.

But that didn’t mean Trump would bother to answer it.

Instead, he smirked at Acosta while giving a thumbs-up as his supporters booed Acosta for asking the question.

Considering how doggedly Acosta went after Trump during his time in office, some people sensed a pattern.

