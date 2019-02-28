Jim Acosta Slams Laura Ingraham's Defense Of Foreign State-Run Media Over U.S. Journalists

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta ripped Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Twitter Thursday after she opined that media run by the Chinese and Russian governments would treat President Donald Trump more kindly than U.S. journalists.

Acosta shot back that state media reporters are “her kind of people,” and added the hashtag: “Propagandists United.”

Of course Laura Ingraham sides with the folks at Russian and Chinese State media. Those are her kind of people. #PropagandistsUnited https://t.co/2Yz7KYbhei — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 28, 2019

Ingraham had lashed out against Acosta after he complained on CNN that Trump didn’t call on him and “largely avoided” other U.S. journalists while answering press questions Thursday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the abrupt end to their summit in Vietnam.

“Jim Acosta of CNN .... he was complaining that President Trump didn’t call on U.S. media at the summit presser and that he only called on the Russian and the Chinese journalists,” Ingraham said Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “Kind of interesting and kind of sad because he’d [Trump] probably get a better shake from the Chinese and Russian journalists.”

While Trump did call on some U.S. reporters — including from ABC, NPR, The New York Times and The Washington Post — Acosta said that Trump favored reporters from state-run news operations from Russia and China — and Fox News’ Sean Hannity. New York Times reporter Austin Ramzy said he counted six questions from Chinese state-run media.

Acosta speculated in a CNN report (above) that Trump was likely trying to dodge questions about explosive congressional testimony Wednesday from his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.