Jim Acosta Shares Strange Story About Sarah Huckabee Sanders And A Christmas Song

Jimmy Kimmel likened CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s story about singing a Christmas carol with outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to “a horror movie.”

Acosta revealed on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” how Sanders and former White House communications director Bill Shine approached him at last year’s White House Christmas party and asked him to sing the holiday classic “12 Days of Christmas” with them.

The fact it happened just weeks after the White House had restored Acosta’s press pass (following that heated briefing exchange with President Donald Trump) left the journalist unsettled.

Acosta noted his emotions:

And I’m thinking to myself ‘Okay, we just went through this whole press pass court case and everything.’ We got to about five golden rings and I’m like: ‘That’s it. I’m out of here.’

Kimmel said it was “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“It was,” agreed Acosta, who was on the show to promote his new book “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell The Truth in America.”

“And I didn’t know if it was ‘Deck the Halls’ or deck the correspondent,” he added.

