Jim Acosta Calls Out Right-Wing Trump 'Cult' For Cancel Culture Hypocrisy

CNN’s Jim Acosta called out conservative media and supporters of former President Donald Trump for claiming to be against cancel culture while vigorously enforcing a strict form of cancel culture of their own.

He started by pointing out how Fox News turned a couple of lines about Snow White in an article about a Disneyland ride into days of angry TV talking points.

“Not to be Grumpy,” Acosta said over the weekend. “But this is just Dopey.”

Acosta said the “network that’s obsessed with cancel culture” is spreading fairy tales of its own with these stories, ranging from Snow White to Dr. Seuss to Mr. Potato Head.

“This is faux outrage,” he declared. “Feels like it’s coming off an assembly line ― you might say at a factory.”

He added:

“But here’s the thing: The same far-right voices railing against cancel culture, they love to cancel, silence, harass and banish anyone who won’t pucker up and show some love to Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election.”

He noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is cancelling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for criticizing Trump, and other Republicans are being censured and booed for doing the same.

“It’s like a fairy tale gone wrong and the rest of the party can’t wake up,” he said. “It’s almost like they’re under a spell.”

That’s the spell of Trump ― what Acosta said isn’t cancel culture so much as a “the cancel cult” around the former president.

“Forget Snow White, it’s the cancel cult of Trump that really bites,” Acosta concluded. “Wake up.”