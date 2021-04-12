CNN's Jim Acosta Paints A Sad Picture Of Trump's Daily 'Grievance Groundhog Day'

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday took a look at Donald Trump’s speaking engagements since leaving the White House, observing that it appears “every day is kind of a grievance groundhog day” for the former president.

“It seems he gets up every day, gripes about the election, then wakes up the next day still a loser,” the anchor remarked.

Acosta was responding to reports that Trump gave a profane, vitriolic speech at a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida Saturday. Trump reportedly insulted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not helping him overturn the 2020 election and continued to falsely maintain he was the winner.

“After airing complaints about the election in his Easter message and in a recent wedding toast, Trump kept up the theme at a RNC donor dinner last night,” Acosta said. “He called the results BS, slammed his own vice president for certifying them and then said, this is a direct quote: ‘If that were Schumer instead of that dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell, they would never have allowed it to happen.’”

“That is the former President of the United States. The comments, by the way, were met with applause. What a retreat, indeed.”

Acosta was joined by PBS host Margaret Hoover and CNN political analyst John Avlon. Hoover, a conservative political commentator, said she was skeptical about Trump’s strategy.

“He is going to find that if you are a president out of power, your power wanes pretty quickly,” she said. “So, I am not so sure this is his formula for coming back or, frankly, for regaining power.”

Avlon said he believed Trump’s message was starting to wear thin, even among donors and the Republican faithful.

“When he’s railing against Mitch McConnell and repeating the big lie, this is a schtick that’s starting to fall flat because it’s just more narcissism, and more grievance and more negative partisanship, and that’s all he’s got to offer.”

