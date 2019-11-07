MEDIA

The Best Thing At The Trump Rally Was A Kid Doing The Worm Behind CNN's Jim Acosta

The on-air reporter had an unexpected performance in the background.

CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s rally in Louisiana on Wednesday night got off to an unusual start.

A live feed of the network’s Jim Acosta getting ready for the event showed a kid pop out from just behind his shoulder... and then break out into the worm: 

It’s not clear if the kid knew he was being picked up on camera or was just doing it to pass the time before the event.

Either way, Acosta appreciated the effort: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jim Acosta Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS