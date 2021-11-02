Jim Acosta Slams 'Proud Boy Porn' Of Tucker Carlson's Series On Capitol Riot

Among the many controversial claims in the series, which premiered Monday on the Fox Nation streaming service, is that the storming of the U.S. Capitol was somehow orchestrated or faked by the federal government. That means the FBI, various National Guard units, politicians, judges, police forces, witnesses and thousands of actors were in on it and haven’t leaked a word about their supposed plot.

“While the kids have been calling for a sequel to ‘Dune,’ Tucker thought they said ‘Loon,’ as in ‘crazy as a loon,’” Acosta quipped on his weekend show.

But it’s hardly amusing, noted Acosta, who called the “false flag” myth “deeply dangerous propaganda.”

The “ridiculous” theory has holes big enough for Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to “dive a monster truck through,” said Acosta.

“The worst part of what Tucker is doing is that we’ve already seen what his brand of hate-filled rhetoric can do to America,” Acosta said.

He added: “The reason why federal investigators and millions of Americans are terrified by right-wing violence in this country is because it keeps happening. And Tucker Carlson is inciting more of it. Tucker is calling his propaganda flick ‘The Patriot Purge.’ It’s nothing more than Proud Boy porn.”

He also attacked Fox Corp.’s co-chairman, Rupert Murdoch.

“No matter how you slice it, the Murdoch family, which controls Fox, is cashing in as American democracy is being set ablaze,” he said.

A trailer of the series released last week sparked fury from critics who also viewed it as propaganda aimed at inciting more violence.

It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/ODKZFVUFBa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 28, 2021