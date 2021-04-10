CNN's Jim Acosta Comes ThisClose To Calling Tucker Carlson A Klansman

CNN’s Jim Acosta took a swift swipe Saturday at Tucker Carlson and his most recent racist preachings by indicating that the Fox News host should spell his first name with more than one K, an apparent allusion to the Ku Klux Klan.

“This is hardly the first time Tucker Carlson — I’m not sure why he spells Tucker with just one K — has been accused of making racist comments,” Acosta said.

He was talking with Brian Stelter, CNN’s media correspondent, about the uproar over Carlson peddling the notorious white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory on Fox News and wondered if the network will again refuse to take any action against Carlson. (Check out the controversy in the video above. Acosta takes his shot at 1:16.)

Carlson complained on Thursday that he was being outvoted at the ballot box and blamed it on “white replacement” via a shadowy plot to recruit immigrants from the “Third World.” He insisted it wasn’t a racist complaint but an issue of “voting rights” because his candidates don’t always win. “Why should I sit back and take that?” Carlson said.

The white supremacist replacement theory claims that an elite cabal, including Jews, are deliberately recruiting immigrants of color to undermine white domination and white Christian culture. The belief has fueled racist mass shooting in the U.S. and elsewhere. Neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 were referring to the fearmongering theory when they chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

The Anti-Defamation League has called for Carlson’s firing. His “full on” support of the white supremacist theory was “not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn,” stated a letter Friday from the ADL to Fox News. Fox News has not responded.

Stelter called Carlson the “face of Fox News” and the “poster child for what [CNN contributor] Van Jones called five years ago ‘the whitelash’ — this white resistance to a changing country.” Carlson “has a lot of viewers who seem to be with him, and Fox is not going to take any action against him,” Stelter told Acosta. The Fox-owning Murdoch family not only tolerates Carlson, it embraces him and his racism, Stelter added.

“He’s just a whack job,” Acosta noted.