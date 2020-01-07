Jim Bakker To Christians: You Must Love Trump To Prove You're 'Saved'

Disgraced TV evangelist Jim Bakker says President Donald Trump is a test of faith and that Christians can pass by loving him.

“You know what? Trump is a test whether you’re even saved,” he said in a clip going viral on Twitter. “Only saved people can love Trump.”

That line seemed to go too far for some in his audience, who laughed out loud:

Here is Jim Bakker saying that Trump is a test to determine whether or not people are "saved."



— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 6, 2020

But Bakker, a staunch Trump supporter who previously said impeachment would lead to a civil war, said it was no joke.

“No, you gotta be really saved,” he said. “You gotta forgive. You gotta be able to forgive. You forgive when you’re saved.”

Trump himself once famously asserted that he has never asked God for forgiveness.

Bakker was a ubiquitous presence in the 1980s as he built his ministry into a TV network and resort, but he resigned amid a sex scandal and served four years in prison for fraud.

In recent years he’s returned to TV to make doomsday predictions while selling his supporters buckets of freeze-dried food and other supplies to use during the end times.

Bakker’s latest comments on Trump didn’t go over well on social media:

