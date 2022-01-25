GOP Rep Claims Without Irony That No President Has Attacked Press More Than Biden

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) asked a rhetorical question on Twitter Tuesday that trumped all logic.
The Indiana Republican attempted to shame President Joe Biden after a hot mic captured him referring to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as “a stupid son of a bitch.”
The president later reached out to Doocy to clear the air, but that wasn’t enough to stop Banks from posting this hyperbolic pearl-clutching tweet: “Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??”
Considering that former President Donald Trump attacked journalists many times, including calling them the “enemy of the people,” many people wondered if Banks was serious or just seriously trolling.
Others answered Banks’ leading question ― and they brought receipts.
Some had questions for Banks.
Others just piled on the mockery.