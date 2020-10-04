Jim Carrey's Wild 'SNL' Biden 'Basks In Trump-lessness' As He Hits Pause On Alec Baldwin

“Look man, I’m a nice guy, but if you give me anymore guff, I’ll rip your face off like a mad chimp,” says Carrey’s version of Uncle Joe in the first cold open of “SNL’s” 46th season.

Referring to Trump’s hair, Carrey taps into his inner Grinch and threatens: “I’ll rip that thing off your head and burn it and bury it in the pet cemetery where it came rom.”

But cool Joe quietly talks himself down: “The country’s counting on you Joe! Just stand here and look lucid.”

Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace, played by Beck Bennet, kicked off the debate vowing to do a good job. Then Baldwin’s Trump snaps him down: “Tell that to my Adderall, Chris. Now let’s get this show on the road — and off the rails.”

Trump complains that the “China virus has been very mean to me in being a hoax,” adding: “That statement will probably come back to haunt me.” He pushes law and order, but admits there are “exceptions” — like his taxes. Maya Rudolph’s Sen. Kamala Harris eventually turns up to calm down the “boys.”

That’s when Carrey wraps up the debate using a remote control that freezes Baldwin mid-sentence.

“Isn’t that satisfying?” Carrey asks. “Just not to hear his voice for a single, goddamned second ... Let’s bask in the Trump-lessness.”

He woos: “America ... look directly into my eyeballs. Now just imagine if science and karma could some team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be.”

He peered at still-frozen Baldwin. “I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine it did. So this November, please get on the Biden train ... we can all Make America Not Actively on Fire Again.”

Check out the clip above.