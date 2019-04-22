Jim Carrey Sends Love to Ariana Grande After She Shares His Quote On Depression

Who says you shouldn’t meet your heroes?
In Ariana Grande’s case, receiving some support from Jim Carrey after she quoted his thoughts on depression seemed to make her day.
On Saturday, the “7 Rings” singer showed her love for the “Dumb and Dumber” star in her Instagram stories by sharing a bunch of black-and-white photos of him complete with overlaying text. In the series of posts, the 25-year-old Grammy-winner admitted to being a super fan of the comedian, saying in one post, “my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when i was in like 4th grade.” In another post, she quoted Carrey’s thoughts on depression.
“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” Carrey’s quote read. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play.”
In response, Carrey tweeted a sweet message to Grande on Sunday.
“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” Carrey wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!”
He also included a fuller quote by Foster for Grande.
Needless to say, Grande was psyched by Carrey’s response, tweeting: “i can’t process this or breathe hold on.”
She elaborated on her appreciation for his support by telling the 57-year-old comic she “can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead.”
But Grande couldn’t stop there, and offered a callback to another one of her Instagram posts about Carrey by reinstating her longtime love for him.
Fans loved the two’s heartfelt interaction.
It seems that Grande has been struggling with her mental health lately.
Just weeks ago, Grande posted images of a brain scan she received that revealed what she suggested was damage from post-traumatic stress disorder she’s been suffering since the terrorist bombing outside her 2017 concert in Manchester, England. Twenty-two people along with the suicide bomber were killed in that attack.
Here’s hoping that Carrey’s kind words helped lighten to load for her — if just a bit.