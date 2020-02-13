Jim Carrey's Rep Defends His Awkward Comment To Female Journalist

During an interview about “Sonic the Hedgehog,” reporter Charlotte Long of Bauer Media’s Heat asked Carrey if there was anything left on his bucket list. (The interview is in the clip below.)

“This is a ridiculous non-story,” she wrote in an email to HuffPost. “Jim’s full quote was ‘Just you! That’s it, I’m all done now!’ clearly and good-naturedly referring to the interview as being on the top of his bucket list. It was in no way a reference to the journalist herself. This is another example of a clickbait headline pandering to the dark side of ‘scroll culture’ — a dirty business done by and for people with dirty minds.”