Jim Carrey Rips Fox News, Gives Damning New Meaning To 'MAGA' In Latest Art

Jim Carrey remains an artistic thorn in the side of former President Donald Trump and his defenders.

On Monday, the actor and artist rebuked social media and right-wing disinformation as “one of the most corrosive threats to society moving forward” with a cartoon that also swiped at the widely watch conservative network Fox News, which has prime-time personalities who often advocate for Trump:

One of the most corrosive threats to society moving forward is social media and right wing disinformation. There should be giant fines for false info and if they call their content ‘hyperbole’ in court, they should not be allowed to call it ‘news’ on tv. pic.twitter.com/GnqTWpd48f — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 25, 2021

It followed this image in praise of President Joe Biden, which Carrey released over the weekend, in which the “Kidding” star gave Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan a brand new meaning:

Carrey announced in January of last year that he was done producing his anti-Trump and politically themed art, which HuffPost has covered on numerous occasions over the past four years.

The coronavirus pandemic ― and the Trump White House’s catastrophic response to the crisis— prompted Carrey to pick up his pencils again. And if the comedian’s prolific output this month alone is anything to go by, he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

HI HO, HI HO, HI HO!!! pic.twitter.com/drsxAtGLjq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 20, 2021

Today I’m giving a shout out to born leader and political superstar Stacey Abrams who rescued Georgia from the Red Hats. Their resistance makes all loving hearts stronger and more resolved. Thank you Stacey “for the content of your character.” Dr. King would be so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/vZQqAqNj6Z — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 19, 2021

Kelly Loeffler was fully briefed on the threat of Corona virus. She assured Georgians they were safe and while they died she dumped and traded stock. Now, with over 350,000 dead, she’s swimming in blood money and asking for your vote. #greedkills pic.twitter.com/JwSWKKfbet — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 5, 2021