Jim Carrey offered help to undecided voters with his latest anti-Trump cartoon.
The actor/artist presented a stark choice to those people still unsure about who they’ll vote for on Nov. 3 ― either back President Donald Trump or vote for “decency” with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Check out the art here:
Carrey, who is currently portraying Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” has used his artwork to attack Trump throughout the latter’s presidency.
In January, the “Kidding” star claimed he was done with producing politically charged pieces. But in recent weeks, ahead of the 2020 election, he’s actually ramped up his cartoon criticism of Trump, his administration and in particular its catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Carrey also began burning Trump’s supporters and enablers in the GOP with these hellish depictions of Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Mitch McConnell (Ky.).
