Jim Carrey offered help to undecided voters with his latest anti-Trump cartoon.

The actor/artist presented a stark choice to those people still unsure about who they’ll vote for on Nov. 3 ― either back President Donald Trump or vote for “decency” with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Check out the art here:

Carrey, who is currently portraying Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” has used his artwork to attack Trump throughout the latter’s presidency.

In January, the “Kidding” star claimed he was done with producing politically charged pieces. But in recent weeks, ahead of the 2020 election, he’s actually ramped up his cartoon criticism of Trump, his administration and in particular its catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m cured of the Covid. I’m totally immune. Who you gonna believe, me or some scientific test results? Regeneron is great. Every senior’s gonna get some and Mexico’s gonna pay for it! pic.twitter.com/h05oz8OndR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Trump’s evil has shifted into hyperdrive. Pushing an unproven drug he’s financially invested in to seniors. Calling for the unlawful arrest of Joe Biden.

Expect a catastrophe soon (his doing) so he can declare martial law and cancel the election.

Till then...see you Sat night. pic.twitter.com/ErdO6Zcxhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 9, 2020

Last week, Carrey also began burning Trump’s supporters and enablers in the GOP with these hellish depictions of Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Mitch McConnell (Ky.).

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Lindsey Graham, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/gTVWYjeDHb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 9, 2020

Mitch McConnell, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/TAM0LdLnAD — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 7, 2020