Jim Carrey used his latest politically themed cartoon to taunt President Donald Trump’s unwavering supporters for lapping up his rhetoric, despite receiving little in return.
The actor-artist drew what appeared to be a chicken in a MAGA hat and “I’m With Stupid” shirt (featuring Trump’s silhouette) shouting out chants that the president’s base uses at his rallies.
“At least Polly gets a cracker,” Carrey captioned the picture:
Carrey last week encouraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to start impeachment proceedings against Trump with this piece:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.