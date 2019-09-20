ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey Flips A Cartoon Bird At Donald Trump’s Unquestioning Base

Trump supporters may spit feathers at the actor's new artwork.

Jim Carrey used his latest politically themed cartoon to taunt President Donald Trump’s unwavering supporters for lapping up his rhetoric, despite receiving little in return.

The actor-artist drew what appeared to be a chicken in a MAGA hat and “I’m With Stupid” shirt (featuring Trump’s silhouette) shouting out chants that the president’s base uses at his rallies.

“At least Polly gets a cracker,” Carrey captioned the picture:

Carrey last week encouraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to start impeachment proceedings against Trump with this piece:

